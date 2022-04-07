Move over, Cracker Jack. Cracker Jill is stepping up to the plate.
More than 125 years after the caramel-coated popcorn and peanut snack launched, it’s now also being offered for the first time in a Cracker Jill bag at select baseball parks throughout the country.
The limited time new packaging is timed to the opening of this year’s baseball season, and the price of the bags is set by each stadium’s concessions departments and may vary across ballparks.
The Cracker Jill treats were dreamed up “to celebrate the women who break down barriers in sports,” according to Frito-Lay, which owns the Cracker Jack brand.
“Tapping into the brand’s rich history with America’s favorite pastime, Cracker Jill comes to life through five different representations on a series of special-edition bags, which will be available at the start of this year’s baseball season in professional ballparks across the country,” Frito-Lay said in a statement this week.
“We are constantly inspired by the many women who are making history by breaking the mold, and we want to celebrate their achievements while supporting the progress,” Tina Mahal, vice president of marketing at Frito-Lay North America, said in a statement. “Cracker Jack has been part of sports for over a century, as records were made and rules changed. We’ve been so inspired by how girls and women are changing the face of the game, so in this spirit we introduce Cracker Jill to show girls that they’re represented even in our most iconic snacks.”
The Cracker Jill bags will feature one of five different “Jills,” all wearing sailor outfits, and each “inspired by the most represented ethnicities in the U.S., per data from the U.S. Census Bureau,” according to Frito-Lay.
They were designed by artist Monica Ahanonu, whose colorful portraits resonated with the campaign’s goal of “highlighting and celebrating women in sports through strong, determined and vibrant Jills.”
For those who can’t make it to a pro ballgame this spring, a bag of Cracker Jill can be scored by making a donation of $5 or more to the Women’s Sports Foundation, while supplies last. The nonprofit “helps girls and women to reach their potential in sports and life” through financial support and other means, according to its website.
Cracker Jack is also donating $200,000 to the foundation as part of the initiative.
“Our Foundation is an ally, advocate and catalyst to help unlock the possibilities in every girl and woman through the power of sport,” Danette Leighton, CEO of the Women’s Sports Foundation, said in a statement. ”Representation matters — it encourages and inspires the next generation. It’s wonderful to see Cracker Jill come to life, emphasizing the power that representation can have by celebrating women who’ve broken barriers.”