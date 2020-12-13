It’s a price befitting The Great One.
Hockey superstar Wayne Gretzky’s rookie card sold at auction Thursday for a record-breaking $1.29 million, becoming the most expensive hockey card ever sold, Forbes reported.
The 1979 OPC card was sold by Heritage Auctions and earned a Gem Mint 10 rating from the grading service, Professional Sports Authenticator. This meant it was incredibly rare and all the more valuable.
“The journey from the O-Pee-Chee cutting table to a PSA Gem Mint 10 slab could be considered as perilous and unlikely as the journey from an Alcatraz cell to the San Francisco mainland,” notes Heritage Auctions’description of the card online.
More than 5,700 copies of the OPC Gretzky rookie card were looked at by the grading service.
The card, which previously sold for a then-record-breaking $465,000 in 2016, is one of just two to have ever received that particular rating.
“There is no other card from the past half century that has seen a lower success rate in achieving the seemingly impossible goal realized here, with the sole exception of its Topps sibling whose Gem Mint 10 population is likewise just two, though its full submission count slightly higher,” said Heritage Auctions.
Gretzky, who was named the National Hockey League MVP nine times, is regarded by many as the greatest-ever hockey player. He has four Stanley Cups to his name as well as 894 goals, the most-ever in the NHL.