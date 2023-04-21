FOOD-WENDYS-GIVEAWAYS-MCT

Wendy's is helping its fans survive Mercury in Retrograde with deals all month long.

 The Wendy's Company/TNS

Wendy’s is giving away free food every day for three weeks while Mercury is in retrograde.

Through May 14, Wendy’s app users will get exclusive access to weekly “Mercury Menu” deals such as buy-one-get-one premium sandwiches for $1, free crispy chicken sandwiches, free six-piece crispy or spicy chicken nuggets, and free French fries with any purchase.