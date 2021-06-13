A Pekingese, a whippet, an old English sheepdog and a French bulldog were among finalists at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show on Sunday as it drew to a close in Tarrytown, N.Y., the first time the competition has been held outside Manhattan.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers moved the show from its usual Madison Square Garden digs to the 19th-century Lyndhurst Mansion by the Hudson River in Tarrytown, and delayed it from February so it could be held outside.
On Sunday evening, Bourbon the whippet, a runner-up last year, faced off against Wasabi the Pekingese, who beat out thousands of other dogs to win best in show at the 2019 American Kennel Club National Championship. Mathew, the French bulldog, and Connor, the old English sheepdog, were also in the finals alongside the winners of the sporting, working and terrier group.
Held annually since 1877, the show is one of oldest and most popular sporting events in the United States. Dogs from than 200 different purebred breeds compete, with judges determining which contenders best conform to their breed’s standards.