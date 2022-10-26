UFO

Shell R. Alpert, a United States Coast Guard photographer at the Salem, Mass., air station photographed what appear to be unidentified flying objects flying in a "V" formation at 9:35 A.M. on July 16, 1952, through a window screen. 

 Shell R. Alpert/Library of Congress

They’re UAPs (Unidentified Aerial Phenomena) now, not UFOs, and NASA has named 16 people to a new independent study team to start learning more about them.

The team’s work officially started Monday and will extend for about nine months. Its mission is to lay the groundwork for future study by identifying how all of the data out there can be usefully analyzed “to shed light on UAPs.” Its method is to focus “solely on unclassified data.”