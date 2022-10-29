In this day and age of texting and autocorrect, we’ve become accustomed to using acronyms and relying on technology to check our spelling. There is one word, however, that seems to trip up Massachusetts residents more than others.

According to the word search site WordTips, the most misspelled word in Massachusetts is “becoming,” based on data gathered in July 2022. The site started with a list of the 350 most misspelled words in the English language and gathered a sample of more than 2 billion geotagged tweets from around the world, isolating the word that has the highest percentage of misspellings.