Tyson Fury will defend the World Boxing Council heavyweight championship when he meets Deontay Wilder for the third time in less than three years Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, the conclusion of a trilogy that saw Fury dominate Wilder in their previous bout in February 2020.
Fury (30-0-1, 21 knockouts) and Wilder (42-1-1, 41 KOs) first met in December 2018, when Wilder retained the WBC belt after a split-decision draw. Fury controlled the 2020 rematch, handing Wilder his first professional defeat via seventh-round technical knockout.
Delays related to the coronavirus pandemic threatened Saturday's bout, and Fury's team began pursuing a unification bout with Anthony Joshua before an arbitration judge set a deadline for Fury and Wilder to meet again.
Here is everything you need to know about Saturday's fight.
- - -
When is Fury vs. Wilder III?
The early undercard fights begin Saturday at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time, and prelim fights follow at 7 p.m. The main card begins at 9 p.m., although Fury and Wilder probably won't make their ring walks until after 11 p.m., depending on the length of the undercard fights.
How can I watch Fury vs. Wilder III?
The pay-per-view event can be streamed via ESPN+ PPV or Fox PPV for $79.99.
Where is Fury vs. Wilder III taking place?
The fight will be held at T-Mobile Arena on the Las Vegas Strip, down the street from the MGM Grand Garden Arena, the site of Fury vs. Wilder II.
Who else is on Fury vs. Wilder III fight card?
The main card features three heavyweight bouts before the main event:
Efe Ajagba (15-0-0) vs. Frank Sanchez (18-0-0)
Robert Helenius (30-3-0) vs. Adam Kownacki (20-1-0)
Jared Anderson (9-0-0) vs. Vladimir Tereshkin (22-0-1)
What are the betting odds for Fury vs. Wilder III?
Fury is favored (-334) to defeat Wilder (+240), per Vegas Insider, which also lists the following odds:
Fury wins by knockout, technical knockout or disqualification: -105
Wilder wins by KO, TKO or DQ: +333
Fury wins by decision: +240
Wilder wins by decision: +1400
Draw: +2200
What happened in previous Fury vs. Wilder fights?
Fury and Wilder first fought to a split draw in December 2018. Some observers thought the Englishman got the better of Wilder in that fight by controlling much of the action, but Wilder scored knockdowns in the ninth and 12th rounds, with the second seemingly ending the fight. Fury returned to his feet, but Wilder, an Alabama native, retained his WBC title.
Fury, the larger and more technical of the two, entered the February 2020 rematch nearly 20 pounds heavier and used his size and aggression to dominate Wilder, whose trainer at the time, Mark Breland, threw in the towel midway through the seventh round.
After the loss, Wilder's team triggered a rematch clause in his contract, but the third bout was postponed because the pandemic would have prevented fans from attending.
A promoter for Fury in May said his fighter agreed to an August showdown with Joshua in Saudi Arabia, but a U.S.-based arbitrator ruled that Fury was obligated to face Wilder instead. Saturday's fight was rescheduled for July 24 but was moved to October after Fury and at least 10 people in his camp tested positive for the coronavirus.
Why is there drama before Fury vs. Wilder III?
Saturday's bout is the first for either fighter since the last time they met.
After that fight, Wilder blamed his performance on the 40-plus-pound costume he wore beforehand. He would eventually split with Breland, a former welterweight champion and Olympic gold medalist, and has accused Fury of loading his gloves with egg weights in their second fight.
Fury attributed those accusations to a bruised ego during a news conference Wednesday, which remained tame until the end, when both fighters began talking over each other before the faceoff was called off.
Fury responded to the loaded gloves accusation by arguing that Wilder's trainer, Jay Deas, watched the Englishman's hands get wrapped before the fight.
"I want to know what you got to say, Jay Deas. You was there. Are you in on the conspiracy as well?" Fury said, pointing offstage before sarcastically adding: "It was actually him who taped the knuckle dusters on. It was Jay Deas who taped the knuckle dusters on me gloves.
Broadcaster Kate Abdo, who facilitated the event, asked Wilder if he regretted the accusations and what he would do to prevent the alleged offense Saturday. He offered vague responses to both questions.
"I'll go to my grave believing what I believe in," Wilder said. "I know things for fact. I have confirmation, clarity of a lot of things. One thing about it: Men lie, women lie, but your eyes don't lie of what you see."
What's next after Fury vs. Wilder III?
Lennox Lewis became the last undisputed heavyweight champion when he defeated Evander Holyfield in 1999, then was stripped of the World Boxing Association belt five months later in 2000. Since the four-belt era began in 2007, no one has held all four heavyweight belts simultaneously.
Fury and Joshua sought to end that drought when they signed a two-fight deal in March, but the arbitrator's May ruling curbed those hopes. Joshua held the WBA, IBF, and WBO heavyweight belts until last month, when he surrendered those titles in an upset loss to Oleksandr Usyk on Sept. 25.
Usyk, who is expected to face Joshua in a rematch early next year, told reporters that he is eyeing a unification bout against the winner of Fury-Wilder III after that.