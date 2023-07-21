pencils-05994c50-27ad-11ee-b831-74a865a001ee.jpg

Boxes of pencils collected by Aaron Bartholmey wait to be counted at the Colfax Historical Society museum in Iowa.

 Allison Bartholmey

Tens of thousands of pencils, none of them sharpened, laid across the tables of an Iowa museum earlier this month.

Some were held together with rubber bands. Others stood bundled in plastic containers. Even more were stacked like sardines in filing cabinet drawers. It's been three decades since Aaron Bartholmey, a 36-year-old who lives in Colfax, Iowa, began amassing his collection of pencils.