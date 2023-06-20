Nearly 13,000 feet underwater, James Cameron was again tucked inside a submersible vessel toward the bottom of the North Atlantic on one of his many dives documenting the Titanic.
But as the crew finished its dive near the wreckage of the 1912 tragedy that killed an estimated 1,500 people, Cameron and his colleagues had no idea of the American nightmare that awaited them on the surface.
The date was Sept. 11, 2001.
When Cameron climbed down from the steps of his submersible inside the expedition’s main ship, the “Titanic” director was told what had happened 12 hours earlier: Roughly 3,000 people were killed in terrorist attacks in New York City, at the Pentagon and in Pennsylvania, and thousands more were injured.
“What is this thing that’s going on?” Cameron asked actor Bill Paxton, who starred in 1997’s “Titanic” and would later be part of the expedition for the 2003 documentary “Ghosts of the Abyss,” which toured the ship’s disintegrating wreckage.
“The worst terrorist attack in history, Jim,” Paxton replied. As Paxton explained to Cameron and the stunned crew about the planes that crashed into the World Trade Center towers only minutes apart, the filmmaker who dedicated years of his life to bringing both the historical and fictionalized versions of the Titanic story to the world realized he “was presumably the last man in the Western Hemisphere to learn about what had happened,” he told Spiegel International.
The Sept. 11 attacks also forced Cameron to question why crew members were still diving toward the Titanic at that crucial moment in time.
“The day the 9/11 terrorists murdered 3,000 people in New York and Washington, I was just diving to the Titanic,” he told the German outlet in 2012. “For a while, I thought, ‘Why are we diving into history while new parts are made, while the very ground we are standing on is shaking?’”
He added in the documentary, “We were all very wrapped up in what we were doing and we all thought it was desperately important. And then this horrible event happened and slammed us into this perspective.”
One of Cameron’s crew members agreed: “The morning after the attack on September 11th, I kept thinking how trivial this expedition suddenly became. It just wasn’t a big deal anymore.”
Many are now reflecting on the Titanic and the dives to the wreckage as the search for a submersible vessel that vanished on an expedition to the site enters its third day. Rescuers and officials are concerned about the dwindling supply of emergency oxygen that will soon run out for the five people onboard the deep-sea submersible, which lost contact with the Canadian research vessel Polar Prince during a dive 900 miles east of Cape Cod, Mass., on Sunday morning.