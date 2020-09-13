Near the beginning of "Jimmy Carter: Rock & Roll President," the new documentary that explores the 39th president's connection to the music community, President Carter offers a revelation involving one of his children, country singer Willie Nelson and what Nelson once described as "a big fat Austin torpedo."
Asked about Nelson's account of smoking marijuana on the roof of the White House at the tail end of Carter's term in 1980, the former president lets out a chuckle.
Nelson, Carter explains in the film, "says that his companion that shared the pot with him was one of the servants at the White House. That is not exactly true. It actually was one of my sons."
It's a brief exchange, but the coy interaction sets the tone for this affectionate, revelatory film about the ways in which a Georgia peanut farmer, on a mission in 1976 to upend American politics, tapped a kind of political action committee of artists, stoned or otherwise, to make his long-shot run at the presidency. Once victorious, Carter opened his doors to musicians, their art and at least one illicit joint.
Directed by Mary Wharton and produced by Chris Farrell, "Jimmy Carter: Rock & Roll President" celebrated its theatrical release on Tuesday, part of an extended roll-out that will see it move from theater to on-demand in October to, ultimately, CNN at the beginning of 2021.
Across Carter's term, artists including Nelson, Charles Mingus, Loretta Lynn, Bob Dylan, Sarah Vaughan, Cecil Taylor, Linda Ronstadt (who had campaigned against Carter with her then-boyfriend Jerry Brown), the Staple Singers, Cher (and her then-boyfriend, Gregg Allman) and Tom T. Hall either visited or performed at the White House. Crosby, Stills and Nash once dropped by the place unannounced. Carter made time for them.
"We thought we were celebrating victories that we had won," says Nile Rodgers, producer and founder of funk band Chic, of the Carter presidency. "This is at about the height of the Black Power movement, the height of the women's movement. The gay rights movement has come out."
Longtime friends and peers, Wharton and producer Farrell teamed up after the latter had been shocked by a conversation he'd had for a documentary he was making on the Allman Bros. He'd been speaking to former members of the Carter administration about the Allmans' early fundraising support.
As Farrell was getting ready to leave, one of them asked, "Do you want to hear about Jimmy Carter and his friendship with Bob Dylan?" They gave Farrell and crew the lowdown, then asked if he knew about Nelson's friendship with Carter. Farrell was transfixed. "I knew even before I got back to my hotel that I wanted to switch gears." He called Wharton and they got to work.
During those years the younger Carter served as what he called "the unofficial liaison" between the music business and his father's administration. He helped facilitate, for example, the Grateful Dead's seminal 1978 concerts in front of the Egyptian pyramids.
The president's namesake son recalls taking advantage of the perks. He could stay at the White House residence when need arose. Once there, he said, "You sit on the stairs while they were having a big ball in the other room and listen to some great music." Or put on a suit and join in.