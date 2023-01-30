Woke Breakfast & Coffee

Woke Breakfast & Coffee spurred a political debate in Coventry, Conn.  

 Erin Knapp

When Carmen Quiroga named her new breakfast restaurant, she wanted people to associate the cafe with waking up in the morning.

She settled on Woke Breakfast & Coffee and spent six months renovating a building and developing a logo. Quiroga moved to Coventry, Conn., a few weeks before the restaurant's opening this month. While finalizing the permits at town hall, another resident advised her to check Facebook.

Huevos rancheros

Huevos rancheros is one of the most popular dishes at Woke. 