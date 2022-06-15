My journey to getting more than half my arm tattooed in black ink began in Nashville, in 2014. Fueled by foolish hope and a bit too much booze, I walked into a shop there and got a bright, red heart tattooed on my bicep.
Fifteen months later, I wanted it off. When I spoke to some artists about coverups, many recommended a rose, which I didn't want. So I chose laser removal, despite being told red ink was difficult to remove. Six laser sessions later, and about $1,500 lighter, I was left with scarring and a heart that, at best, had only faded to pinkish-red.
I thought about turning the heart black, which seemed melodramatic, so I went further and settled on a large black band around my arm in memory of a late friend. Black bands have long been worn to honor the dead, to signify the wearer is grieving. None of the artists I spoke to wanted to do that, however.
"Go see Hoode at Black Vulture," one of them told me. "He does stuff like that."
So, in 2018, the artist who goes by Hoode tattooed black ink from mid-forearm to the bottom of my shoulder, working in some other designs — and he wanted to go further if I'd let him.
Most people collect tattoos like fine works of art, adorning an empty wall of skin with an assortment of colorful pieces, for life.
But tattoos don't need to be colorful, or last forever, and since I last saw Hoode in Fishtown, he's become a "blackout" specialist, often covering large swaths of skin in black ink. People are traveling from all over the world to Black Vulture Gallery on Girard Avenue for his simple yet striking work.
"I've been doing it for a very long time, decades, but they never really caught, at least not in the U.S. until recently," he said on recent spring afternoon at a bar beside the shop.
Hoode, a Philadelphia native who's been tattooing for decades, said he was always good at "saturation," packing a lot of ink into the skin. That's not as easy as it sounds — Hoode declined to let the Inquirer film him at work, because he doesn't want to give away his techniques. While he still works with color, blackout work fills his appointment books. He estimates he's done over 1,000 different blackout tattoos, including this reporter, and has 168,000 Instagram followers.
"I would say blackout is 98 percent of what I do," he said.
One of Hoode's biggest customers, Richie "Bones" Grossman, has black ink criss-crossing most of his face. He estimated that 70 percent of his body is covered — even between his legs — and people, generally, are more interested than horrified.
"I've never really had any bad interactions," he said.
U.S Senate candidate John Fetterman, in a Medium.com post about two of his tattoos, didn't explain the large black bar on his right forearm. It appears to be a blackout, though there's no hard definition. Fetterman couldn't be reached for comment but Twitter detectives found the black tattoo covered up some Nine Inch Nails lyrics that used to be there: "I will make you hurt."
Hoode said he didn't do the tattoo.