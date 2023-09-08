SKULL

A human skull was donated to a Goodwill in Arizona this week, police say. It came with a false eye and missing jaw. It has not been determined yet how old it is.  

 Goodyear Police Department

When a manager at a Goodwill store in Arizona opened a strange box, it was obvious it wouldn't be a regular donation.

Instead of finding old books or a pair of well-worn boots inside, the manager dug through a pile of animal bones and hides, according to police. At the bottom of the box, the manager saw an eyeball looking back at them.