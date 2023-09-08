When a manager at a Goodwill store in Arizona opened a strange box, it was obvious it wouldn't be a regular donation.
Instead of finding old books or a pair of well-worn boots inside, the manager dug through a pile of animal bones and hides, according to police. At the bottom of the box, the manager saw an eyeball looking back at them.
Someone had donated a human skull.
There was a fake eyeball in the left socket and about a half-dozen original teeth still attached, but the jaw was missing. The manager called the Goodyear Police Department.
Police seized the skull and sent it to Maricopa County's medical examiner's office, which confirmed the skull was real, police spokeswoman Lisa Berry told The Washington Post.
"They were probably shocked enough to call the police in concern," Berry said. "Something like that is not your usual find."
Preliminary examinations determined that the skull was not connected to any crimes, Berry said, but the medical examiner's office is investigating where the skull came from.
A Goodwill spokesperson said in a statement that employees at its Goodyear, Ariz., store "followed protocol" by calling police on Tuesday immediately after finding the skull.
"Goodwill is cooperating with the appropriate authorities," the statement said.
The nonprofit, founded in 1902, has more than 4,200 stores in the United States. Goodwill accepts clothes, furniture, jewelry, toys, books, cars and most electronics but declines donated medical equipment and hazardous materials.
Goodwill stores have acquired peculiar donations before, such as a loaded grenade launcher, a snake and an urn with human remains. In 2014, Goodwills in Bellevue, Wash., and Austin received human skulls.
Berry said the Goodwill manager was going through dozens of donations that came in last weekend when they opened the box with animal and human remains. After finding the skull Tuesday afternoon, they called police.
"They thought, 'This is different. We think this is real,'" Berry said.
The box was placed into a store's bin without a return address, Berry said, so the skull's owner remains unknown, much like the story of the skull itself.
"It could, in fact, be ancient," Berry said. "We just don't know at this point."
Sydney Steele, a customer at the Goodwill in Goodyear, told Arizona's Family that she was surprised by the donation.
"I come to this Goodwill all the time," she told the news channel, "and I've never heard of anything that crazy being donated."