Illinois' highest court on Friday said companies violate the state's unique biometric privacy law each time they misuse a person's private information, not just the first time, a ruling that could expose businesses to billions of dollars in penalties.

The Illinois Supreme Court in a 4-3 decision said fast food chain White Castle System Inc must face claims that it repeatedly scanned fingerprints of nearly 9,500 employees without their consent, which the company says could cost it more than $17 billion.