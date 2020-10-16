A white supremacist accused of plotting to firebomb a historic Colorado synagogue has pleaded guilty to federal hate crime and explosives charges.
Richard Holzer, who would often post neo-Nazi content online, confessed his plans to blow up the Temple Emanuel synagogue in a bid to scare Jewish people out of Pueblo. The 28-year-old was arrested in November 2019 after he unknowingly worked with federal agents to develop his plot.
Authorities launched an investigation into Holzer after an undercover FBI agent pretending to be a woman who supports white supremacy reached out to him through Facebook. He also allegedly told agents he paid a cleaner at the temple to put arsenic in the water to poison the congregation.
Holzer also repeatedly espoused anti-Semitic and white supremacist views in his messages with the agent.
“I wish the Holocaust really did happen … they need to die,” he wrote her on Facebook, according to the court documents
On Thursday, Holzer pleaded guilty to one count of attempting to obstruct free exercise of religion and one count of attempting to maliciously damage and destroy a building used in interstate commerce.
“This is the most important work that we can do – protecting our communities by stopping an attack before it occurred,” said U.S. Attorney Jason Dunn.
“The people of Pueblo and the State of Colorado are safer as a result of today’s guilty plea and the outstanding work of prosecutors, the FBI, and our other law enforcement partners.”
Holzer faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison for the hate crime charge and 20 years for the explosive charges, as well as a fine of up to $250,000. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 20.