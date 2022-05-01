Long before the current wave of book banning targeted titles including “The 1619 Project” and “Everywhere Babies,” Walt Whitman’s “Leaves of Grass” was banned from libraries across the United States. The backlash against the poetry book even cost Whitman his federal government job.
Whitman was working as a clerk at the Interior Department in Washington when his boss found a copy of “Leaves of Grass” in his desk and was so outraged by sexually suggestive passages in the book that he fired the poet.
“I will not have the author of this book in this department,” Interior Secretary James Harlan declared when he dismissed Whitman in 1865.
Whitman’s poems about the joys of life contain references to sexual relationships, including same-sex relationships, that were considered shocking at the time. The book stirred protests similar to current outcries over books seen as controversial by some conservative politicians and parents. Florida’s Walton County just banned 58 books from its school libraries. Challenges to library, school and university books nationwide increased nearly fourfold last year, the American Library Association recently reported.
In the mid-1800s, public libraries refused to buy Whitman’s “Leaves of Grass” for similar reasons. At the Harvard College library, the only copy was removed from the shelves “and kept under lock and key with other tabooed books,” Justin Kaplan wrote in “Walt Whitman. A Life.” Yale University’s president compared Whitman’s poems to “walking naked through the streets.”
Whitman self-published the first edition of “Leaves of Grass” in 1855 in his hometown of Brooklyn, N.Y. (it would join New York City in 1898), printing about 800 copies. Its 12 poems were written in free verse, meaning they didn’t rhyme. The poet viewed himself as the voice of the American working man.