Andrew Tate and Tristan Tate detained

Andrew Tate and Tristan Tate (not pictured) are escorted by police officers outside the headquarters of the Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism in Bucharest (DIICOT) after being detained for 24 hours, in Bucharest, Romania, December 29, 2022.  

 INQUAM PHOTOS/OCTAV GANEA/VIA REUTERS

Long before he was the butt of a viral joke from climate activist Greta Thunberg or accused of human trafficking, Andrew Tate claimed he was bored growing up.

As a child, his boredom was occupied by chess in hope of following his dad's footsteps as a great player because, he once said, "that's the only thing I want to do most." When he got bored with defeating adults, he turned to kickboxing, laying to waste opponents throughout Europe. And when he got bored with physical combat, he turned to verbal assault, becoming a men's rights influencer known for his extreme misogynistic, violent remarks against women. He went on to build online followings in the millions from the darkest corners of the web, making him one of the most watched personalities on social media by his mid-30s.