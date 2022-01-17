Was it the man in the blue shirt with the mustache and sideburns holding up the small, three-lens movie camera?
Was it the guy with curly brown hair and a tan shirt aiming a black camera at Jefferson Airplane?
Was it the man in the light green shirt, squinting with one eye as he filmed right in front of the stage?
Was it someone else?
After the Library of Congress announced on Jan. 4 that it had unearthed never-before-seen film of the notorious Rolling Stones 1969 concert at Altamont, near San Francisco, the question became: Who shot the footage?
“Immediately, we started getting … tips: ‘I wonder who the cameraman could be,’” said Mike Mashon, who is head of the library’s moving-image section and unveiled the find in a blog post. “It’s a super-interesting question.”
“As a next step, I would absolutely love to” find whoever made the film, he said, although “there’s a part of me that wonders if this person is still alive.”
If the person was 20 in 1969, he or she would be over 70 today. This is a “hunt for a face in the crowd,” Mashon said.
The free Dec. 6, 1969, concert at the Altamont Speedway was a dark milestone in the fading social revolution of the 1960s — a scene of stunning violence, a killing, three accidental deaths, and rampant drug and alcohol abuse. About 300,000 people attended.
Asked in a telephone interview how important it was to find the filmmaker, Mashon paused and said: “Honestly, not terribly important. But we would like to acknowledge this person … It would enhance our enjoyment of the footage.”
“We’d love to know more about this person and their story and to be able to thank them,” he said.
The film is 26 minutes long. It’s silent, on two reels, and was probably shot by someone on or very close to the stage. Both reels seem to come from the same camera.
Mashon said the “Super 8”-type 8-millimeter film was considered “abandoned” when it was acquired by chance in 2002 in a huge batch of reels from a film archivist.
The archivist, Rick Prelinger, got it in the 1990s when he acquired a cache of old reels from Palmer Films, a San Francisco company that was going out of business.
The film had apparently been dropped off there to be developed in 1969 but was never picked up.
Held at the library’s Packard Campus of the National Audio-Visual Conservation Center in Culpeper, Virginia., it is now considered the property of the American people, Mashon said.
The first reel, filmed during the day, features Santana; Jefferson Airplane; Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young; and the Flying Burrito Brothers.
The second reel, shot at night, features the Rolling Stones.