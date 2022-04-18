LOS ANGELES — The website promised some tantalizing deals.
One seller offered 10 days access to Netflix in Ultra HD for just $1 — substantially below the regular cost of $19.99 a month for a Netflix premium account.
Another seller pitched access to HBO Max, home of critically acclaimed shows such as "Mare of Easttown" and "Succession," for just $1.09 a month, compared to its $14.99 a month price tag.
Someone else was offering a Disney+ subscription (typically costing $7.99 a month) for as low as 90 cents.
Satisfied customers chimed in with enthusiastic reviews: "Five stars again," "excellent," "all good. I am satisfied, keep going man."
As competition for customers among streaming services heats up, so has the proliferation of online marketplaces where passwords are being sold illegally at bargain-basement prices, according to companies that manage digital content protection for Hollywood studios.
Such illicit marketplaces have sprouted in response to the popularity of password sharing — which has become a growing headache for streamers that rely on subscription revenue to finance the rising cost of producing content.
The losses are steep. Account sharing and piracy cost streamers and pay TV providers $9.1 billion in lost revenue in 2019. That's expected to grow to $12.5 billion in lost revenue by 2024, according to market research and consulting firm Parks Associates.
Some experts say those estimates are conservative. A Citi analyst estimated streaming services lose roughly $25 billion a year due to password sharing, with Netflix representing 25% of that amount.
"In the past, credential sharing has been tolerated because it's a form of growing your audience, the popularity of your brand and your service," said Ken Gerstein, vice president of sales at NAGRA, a Swiss company that advises streamers and others on antipiracy measures. "But there's a point where competition starts to limit growth ... We see a tipping point that is starting to have such an impact on subscriber growth, that it's forcing the streamers to start taking action."
Netflix last month took a major step to crack down on password sharing among people who don't live in the same home. The Los Gatos-based streamer said it was testing features that would allow its subscribers in Chile, Costa Rica and Peru to add up to two users outside of their household, for an additional $2 or $3 per account.
While Netflix's subscription plans are popular, there has been confusion among consumers about when they can be shared, executives say.
"As a result, accounts are being shared between households — impacting our ability to invest in great new TV and films for our members," Chengyi Long, a Netflix director of product innovation, wrote in a blog post last month.
She added that the company would monitor the tests before rolling it out to other countries.
Last year, Netflix also tested a prompt during the login process that would remind some nonpaying viewers that if they don't live in the same house as the account holder, they would need to get their own Netflix subscription.
For many years, Netflix and others streamers didn't seem bothered by password sharing — and even seemed to condone it. In 2017, the company famously tweeted that "love is sharing a password."
But the company's tolerance for the practice has changed as the company faces more pressure to increase its subscriber base and boost profitability in the face of rising competition.
The announcement came after Netflix said it is anticipating slower subscriber growth. The streamer expects it will add 2.5 million subscribers in the first quarter, compared to 4 million subscriber adds a year earlier.