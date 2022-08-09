ENTER-HECHE-CARCRASH-WIG-GET

Anne Heche attends the 74th Annual Directors Guild Of America Awards at The Beverly Hilton on March 12, 2022, in Beverly Hills, California. (Jesse Grant/Getty Images/TNS)

 Jesse Grant

LOS ANGELES — Right before Anne Heche crashed her car into a Mar Vista home a little before 11 a.m. Friday, she was acting like “a sweet little girl” as she bought a bright red wig at Glass Hair Design in Venice, salon owner Richard Glass said Monday.

About an hour after the crash into the house, nearly 60 firefighters rescued Heche from the wreckage of her small blue car in Mar Vista, a neighborhood on L.A.'s westside, just two miles from the salon. They also extinguished flames that enveloped the vehicle and left the house uninhabitable.