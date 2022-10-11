ENTER-VID-BARNEY-DOCUMENTARY-MCT

A scene from the Barney documentary "I Love You, You Hate Me." (Peacock/TNS)

 Peacock

PHILADELPHIA — Barney, the big purple dinosaur's ever-present smile, his saccharine song lyrics that force-fed love to the masses, engendered a level of hate few children's characters have ever seen.

Barney stuffed animals were torn apart and run over at public events. An online group declared "jihad" on him a decade before most Americans had even heard that word. His most infamous song, "I Love You," may have been used to torture prisoners.