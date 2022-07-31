ENTER-MOVIE-OSCARS-SMITH-LA

Chris Rock, left, and Will Smith onstage during the 94th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, on March 27, 2022. (Myung Chun/Los Angeles Times/TNS)

 Myung Chun

Four months after slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars, Will Smith has apologized on camera for the move that shocked viewers around the world.

“It’s been a minute... Over the last few months, I’ve been doing a lot of thinking and personal work... You asked a lot of fair questions that I wanted to take some time to answer,” reads the text opening the video he posted on Facebook Friday.