Marcus Smart slipped out of the Celtics’ locker room in a terrific mood after the team’s win over the Bucks on Christmas Day. It’s easy to see why after a memorable Instagram post from the point guard this weekend.

Smart revealed on social media late Christmas Day that he and his longtime girlfriend, Maissa Hallum, are now engaged. In an Instagram post, Smart posted a video of the memorable occasion that included an assist from actor Will Smith.