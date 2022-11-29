Will Smith said he has “had to humble down” in the months since he slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars — an incident that rocked the entertainment industry and tarnished his image as an unflappable Golden Boy.
“I understand how shocking that was for people,” Smith told host Trevor Noah on the “Daily Show” on Monday night, in the actor’s first late-night interview since the Oscars in March.
“There’s many nuances and complexities to it,” Smith said, “but at the end of the day, I just — I lost it.”
“I was going through something that night,” he admitted, though he did not specify what it was. “Not that that justifies my behavior at all.”
Smith has kept relatively quiet in the months since he climbed onstage during the 94th Academy Awards and slapped Rock after the comedian made a joke about actress Jada Pinkett Smith, Smith’s wife, that hinged on her shaved head. The actress has spoken about her struggles with alopecia, or hair loss. Smith walked up to Rock and slapped him across the face. After he sat down, he yelled: “Keep my wife’s name out your f---ing mouth.”
Smith’s violent act became the focal point of the ceremony, but that night was also a highlight of his career, as the actor took home his first Oscar — best actor — for playing Richard Williams, father of tennis stars Venus and Serena Williams, in “King Richard.”
Smith publicly apologized for his actions in the days following, and since then. “The list of those I have hurt is long and includes Chris, his family, many of my dear friends and loved ones, all those in attendance, and global audiences at home,” he said in an April statement announcing his resignation from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.
Rock has touched on the incident in his comedy shows but has said he will fully address it when he is ready.
The Academy called Smith’s behavior “unacceptable and harmful” and banned him from attending any of its events — including the Academy Awards — for the next 10 years.
Now, Smith is back — at least, on screen. He is promoting his new film, “Emancipation,” which comes out in some theaters Friday and on Apple TV+ on Dec. 9. He stars as an enslaved person fighting to escape Louisiana after Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation.
In Monday’s roughly 20-minute “Daily Show” interview, Smith addressed the controversy over his actions at the Oscars — and what the fallout has been like.
“It’s been a while since many people have seen you,” Noah told Smith as he sat down.
“I’ve been away,” Smith answered with a smile.
The interview got emotional at times, with Smith shedding tears as he talked about his 9-year-old nephew, who waited up to watch the ceremony that night.
As Smith tells it, after he returned from the ceremony, his nephew was sitting on his lap, holding his Oscar, when he asked, “Why did you hit that man, Uncle Will?”