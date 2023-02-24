Earthshot Prize Awards, in Boston

Britain’s Prince William, Prince of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales, and actor Rami Malek chat at The Earthshot Prize Awards, held at the MGM Music Hall at Fenway, in Boston in December.

 David L. Ryan/Pool via REUTERS

More than five months after King Charles III named son Prince William and daughter-in-law Kate Middleton as the United Kingdom’s latest Prince and Princess of Wales, the titles are now official.

The official title change came when the Letters Patent passed the Great Seal of the Realm on Feb. 13, per People. The Crown Office announced that development on Friday in a notice in The Gazette, the UK’s official public record.