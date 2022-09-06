SLYVNYNE, Ukraine -- Six months after a rocket landed in his vineyard in southern Ukraine in the first weeks of Russia's invasion, Georgiy Molchanov is now harvesting his grapes and wondering what to name this year's unforgettable wartime vintage.

"We need to show ... there is a wine for victory," said Molchanov who, like other craft winemakers as well as larger enterprises across Ukraine, is determined to keep producing wine despite extraordinary adversity.