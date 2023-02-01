Football fans can rejoice: Wings and guacamole are plentiful and affordable again.

The price of chicken wings has plunged 22% from last January, according to a report from Wells Fargo's Agri-Food Institute. Then, whole chicken wings were priced at $3.38 per pound, according to a USDA weekly retail price report. Now, they sell for $2.65 per pound as poultry farmers pushed the supply of birds to the highest level since the beginning of 2019.