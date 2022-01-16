Luke McGarry began drawing a nude Pooh Bear as soon as he heard the news. The original, nearly 100-year-old “bear of very little brain” from the Hundred Acre Wood had rung in this new year by entering the public domain. Now quite humbly, McGarry’s creative appetite felt rumbly.
The Los Angeles-based artist sat and penned his Winnie-the-Pooh idea in four panels, announcing the 1926 character’s free-for-all status as of Jan. 1, with a winking if satirically speculative interpretation: “Disney still owns their version of me. ... But as long as I don’t put a little red shirt on, I can do as I like” — a reference to how the character’s attire regularly began to be depicted beginning in the 1930s.
McGarry waited a day to post his colorful cartoon on social media. Later he checked his accounts: “I didn’t think it was going to blow up like it did.” On Twitter alone, the illustration received nearly 40,000 likes. The artist realized his Pooh toon could bring some cash flow. “Had I anticipated there being any demand, I would’ve probably had prints done in advance.”
What the post did highlight is now that the mid-1920s iteration of Pooh Bear is available to anyone free of charge, he and pal Christopher Robin’s woods are packed with potential money pots.
Among the many works in this year’s public domain trove — now that their requisite 95-year period has ended under U.S. copyright law — are Felix Salten’s original “Bambi, a Life in the Woods” novel; titles by Ernest Hemingway, Langston Hughes and Dorothy Parker; classic silent films and Broadway songs; and about 400,000 pre-1923 sound recordings.
Yet Jennifer Jenkins, director of the Center for the Study of the Public Domain at Duke University, says most of the response she has received this year involves the gentle teddy bear co-created by British author and essayist A.A. Milne.
“I can’t get over how people are freaking out about Winnie-the-Pooh in a good way,” Jenkins says. “Everyone has a very specific story of the first time they read it or their parents gave them a doll or they (have) stories about their kids.” She ponders why early Pooh in the public domain resonates.