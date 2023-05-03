Artist's impression shows a doomed planet skimming the surface of its star, located about 15,000 light-years away from Earth

This undated artist's impression shows a doomed planet skimming the surface of its star, located about 15,000 light-years away from Earth, before being fully engulfed.

 Caltech/IPAC/VIA REUTERS

WASHINGTON - In a glimpse of the dismal fate awaiting Earth, scientists for the first time have observed a star, bloated in its old age, swallowing a Jupiter-like planet, then expelling some material into space in an energetic belch.

Researchers said on Wednesday the star was in the early stages of what is called the red giant phase late in its lifespan as it depleted hydrogen fuel in its core and its dimensions began to expand. As the star grew, its surface reached the orbit of the doomed planet, with mayhem ensuing.