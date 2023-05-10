US-NEWS-BERKELEY-SLAVERY-PAST-SJ

A Welcome to the City of Berkeley sign with the slogan "Ohlone Territory" erected near the intersection of College and Alcatraz avenues on Tuesday, March 12, 2019, in Berkeley, California. (Aric Crabb/The Mercury News/Bay Area News Group/TNS)

 Aric Crabb

The problematic pasts of historical figures have forced the renaming of hundreds of buildings and the removal of dozens of statues from public squares across the U.S. But what happens when the name of an entire community is tainted by racial injustice?

It’s perhaps ironic that Berkeley is the latest place to face this question. The city’s reputation for anti-imperialism has only grown since becoming the nation’s first city to swap Columbus Day for “Indigenous Peoples Day” in 1992 and installing city-limit signs that declare “Welcome to the City of Berkeley — Ohlone Territory” in 2019. Last year, the City Council agreed to begin its meetings with a land acknowledgment, recognizing Berkeley as stolen land from its first inhabitants, the Ohlone people.