A Welcome to the City of Berkeley sign with the slogan "Ohlone Territory" erected near the intersection of College and Alcatraz avenues on Tuesday, March 12, 2019, in Berkeley, California. (Aric Crabb/The Mercury News/Bay Area News Group/TNS)
The problematic pasts of historical figures have forced the renaming of hundreds of buildings and the removal of dozens of statues from public squares across the U.S. But what happens when the name of an entire community is tainted by racial injustice?
It’s perhaps ironic that Berkeley is the latest place to face this question. The city’s reputation for anti-imperialism has only grown since becoming the nation’s first city to swap Columbus Day for “Indigenous Peoples Day” in 1992 and installing city-limit signs that declare “Welcome to the City of Berkeley — Ohlone Territory” in 2019. Last year, the City Council agreed to begin its meetings with a land acknowledgment, recognizing Berkeley as stolen land from its first inhabitants, the Ohlone people.
But now, historians at Trinity College in Dublin, Ireland, have renewed scrutiny of records indicating that the city’s namesake — Bishop George Berkeley, an 18th-century Irish philosopher and influential scholar — purchased enslaved people to toil at a Rhode Island plantation he briefly operated until 1732.
Ireland’s largest university took a stand on Berkeley last month, voting to expunge his name from its central library. The college’s researchers advocated for the decision, citing public documents showing that Berkeley openly advocated for owning, evangelizing and educating Native Americans, whom he characterized as inhumane, barbarous and savage.
No plans are currently in the works to rename the city of Berkeley nor UC Berkeley, which actually bore the moniker first. But some people think there should be.
Berkeley’s legacy began in the Golden State more than 150 years ago by virtue of a poem.
Trustees of what was then the College of California renamed the institution as the University of California at Berkeley in 1868, commemorating the Irish philosopher. While gazing toward the San Francisco Bay, those founders recalled “Verses on the Prospect of Planting Arts and Learning in America,” which waxed of another golden age and dreams that “westward the course of empire takes its way.”
The city of Berkeley did not assume that same name until its incorporation in 1878, more than a decade after the residential community was first formed and blossomed around campus. The inspired line in Berkeley’s poem appeared on the city’s former seal alongside a bust of the bishop. It’s unclear exactly when that was changed, but the city’s current logo is based on a mural the city commissioned more than 50 years ago.