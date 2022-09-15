In the lead-up to this NFL season, Amazon released promotional videos for its Thursday Night Football package about a new "Prime ball." Star quarterbacks Justin Herbert and Matthew Stafford raved about a new football Amazon was set to roll out, more oblong and aerodynamic than the traditional ball. Stafford casually tossed it 100 yards in one ad.

The spots were convincing enough that several reporters inquired to the NFL: Was Amazon really introducing a new football?