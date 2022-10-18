Court hearing of U.S. basketball player Brittney Griner

Attorneys Maria Blagovolina and Alexander Boykov and U.S. basketball player Brittney Griner, who was detained at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport and later charged with illegal possession of cannabis, speak before a court hearing in Khimki outside Moscow, Russia, August 4, 2022. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina/Pool/File Photo

 EVGENIA NOVOZHENINA

WNBA star Brittney Griner spent her 32nd birthday in a Russian prison on Tuesday as friends, family and the league vowed to keep fighting for her release.

"We will not forget about you and we will not stop fighting for you," the WNBA posted on Twitter. "The W won't be the same until you're home."