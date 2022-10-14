US-NEWS-WOMAN-DIES-AFTER-BEING-HIT-1-NY.jpg

An ambulance is flipped on its side after a crash with an SUV on Jewett Ave. and Maine Ave. in Staten Island on Friday.

 Rose Abuin/New York Daily News

A Staten Island woman died Friday when the ambulance taking her to the hospital for injuries she suffered after being struck by a car was hit by a second vehicle and overturned, police said.

The 35-year-old woman was eventually taken by another ambulance to Richmond University Medical Center, following the back-to-back crashes, where she succumbed to her injuries, cops said.