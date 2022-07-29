ENTER-MUS-DYLAN-LAWSUIT-GET

American folk/rock singer and songwriter Bob Dylan smiles during a meeting with the British press on April 28, 1965.

 Harry Thompson/Evening Standard/Hulton Archive/Getty Images/TNS

NEW YORK — A woman who claimed Bob Dylan sexually abused her in 1965 when she was 12 years old dropped her Manhattan Federal Court lawsuit against the musician Thursday amid allegations she destroyed key email evidence in the case.

“This case is over. It is outrageous that it was ever brought in the first place,” said Orin Snyder, who is Dylan’s lead lawyer in the case. He called the suit a “lawyer-driven sham.”