LONDON — Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth and a leading figure in the British royal family for almost seven decades, died Friday at age 99. Here are reactions from major public figures in Britain and around the world.
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson
“We remember the Duke ... above all for his steadfast support for Her Majesty the Queen, not just as her consort, by her side, every day of her reign, but as her husband, her strength and stay of more than 70 years. And it is to Her Majesty, and her family, that our nation’s thoughts must turn today.”
“Like the expert carriage driver that he was he helped to steer the royal family and the monarchy so that it remains an institution indisputably vital to the balance and happiness of our national life.”
U.S. President Joe Biden
“Over the course of his 99-year life, he saw our world change dramatically and repeatedly. From his service during World War II, to his 73 years alongside the Queen, and his entire life in the public eye — Prince Philip gladly dedicated himself to the people of the UK, the Commonwealth, and to his family.
“The impact of his decades of devoted public service is evident in the worthy causes he lifted up as patron, in the environmental efforts he championed, in the members of the Armed Forces that he supported, in the young people he inspired, and so much more.
His legacy will live on not only through his family, but in all the charitable endeavors he shaped. Jill and I are keeping the Queen and Prince Philip’s children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren in our hearts during this time.”
Former President George W. Bush
“Throughout his long and remarkable life, he devoted himself to worthy causes and to others. He represented the United Kingdom with dignity and brought boundless strength and support to the sovereign. Laura and I are fortunate to have enjoyed the charm and wit of his company, and we know how much he will be missed.”
Former President Donald Trump
“This is an irreplaceable loss for Great Britain, and for all who hold dear our civilization. Prince Philip defined British dignity and grace.
“He personified the quiet reserve, stern fortitude, and unbending integrity of the United Kingdom.”
German Chancellor Angela Merkel
“His friendship to Germany, his straightforwardness and his sense of duty will not be forgotten.”
Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin
“Saddened to hear of the death of HRH Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. Our thoughts and prayers are with Queen Elizabeth and the people of the United Kingdom at this time.”
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau“Prince Philip was a man of great purpose and conviction, who was motivated by a sense of duty to others.”
Former British PM Tony Blair
“He will naturally be most recognized as a remarkable and steadfast support to the Queen over so many years. However, he should also be remembered and celebrated in his own right as a man of foresight, determination and courage.”
Former President Barack Obama
“At the Queen’s side or trailing the customary two steps behind, Prince Philip showed the world what it meant to be a supportive husband to a powerful woman. Yet he also found a way to lead without demanding the spotlight — serving in combat in World War II, commanding a frigate in the Royal Navy, and tirelessly touring the world to champion British industry and excellence.
“Through his extraordinary example, he proved that true partnership has room for both ambition and selflessness — all in service of something greater.”