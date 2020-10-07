This Texas teen is strutting into the Guinness World Records for having the longest female legs and the longest legs on a teenager.
Seventeen-year-old Maci Currin’s legs measure 53.255 inches for her left leg while her right leg measures 52.874 inches.
Maci’s family, from Cedar Park, a major suburb of Austin, are relatively tall but none of her other siblings or parents quite match her height. She is taller than her 6-foot 5-inch father and towers over mother Trish, who stands at 5-feet 7-inches.
Having such long legs has its disadvantages: “I hit my head on a lot of stuff. Cars are really difficult,” she explains in the video.
“Pants and leggings, I have to get them custom-made,” she adds.
Her mother says that in buying clothes for special occasions, “You’ve got to really plan ahead.” People always tend to stare at her.
Standing at 6-feet 10-inches tall, her legs actually make up 60% of her total height. She wanted to go after this record title to inspire tall people everywhere to embrace their height.
“I was bullied because I was taller than everyone,” Maci says. “I guess they didn’t know how to process that. Around sophomore year, I just stopped caring what people thought of me. And when I stopped caring I wasn’t affected by anything.
“I hope tall women can see height is a gift. You should really embrace it.”