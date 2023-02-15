The Codex Sassoon, the earliest and most complete Hebrew Bible ever discovered, is displayed at Sotheby's in New York City

The Codex Sassoon, the earliest and most complete Hebrew Bible ever discovered which is estimated to sell for between $30 million and $50 million, is displayed at Sotheby's in New York City, New York, U.S., February 15, 2023.  Y

 BRENDAN MCDERMID/REUTERS
NEW YORK  - The world's oldest and most complete Hebrew Bible will go on display in London next week before an auction in May where it could sell for up to $50 million, Sotheby's said on Wednesday.

If the 1,000-year-old holy book sells for near its estimated value, the Codex Sassoon would become the most valuable printed text or historical document ever sold at auction, Sotheby's said.

