World's oldest person dies Japan News Apr 25, 2022 Apr 25, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago Kane Tanaka, who was certified by Guinness World Records as the oldest living person, has passed away at the age of 119.Tanaka died at 6:11 p.m. on April 19, at a hospital in Fukuoka City. She was born on Jan. 2, 1903.According to the nursing home where Tanaka lived, on days when she was feeling well, she would do exercises with other residents and solve kanji or calculation problems.