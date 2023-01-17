World's oldest person, French nun Sister Andre, dies at 118 -retirement home Reuters Jan 17, 2023 23 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save PARIS -- French nun Sister Andre, the world's oldest person, passed away at 118 in France, her retirement home told Reuters on Tuesday.Lucile Randon, who took the name of Sister Andre when she joined a Catholic charitable order in 1944, had survived COVID last year.She was born on Feb. 11, 1904, and was the world's oldest living person according to the Gerontology Research Group's (GRG) World Supercentenarian Rankings List. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save SUBSCRIBE TODAY Somersworth named one of best markets for first-time homebuyers in U.S. These are the Stephen King movies and TV shows coming out this year Criminal charges expected this week in 'Rust' shooting: What to know Greta Thunberg arrested at German mine protest, will be freed later French city asks Madonna to lend it a painting lost in 1918 So you won $1.35 billion in the lottery. Now what? Load more {{title}} Most Popular Two EMTs went to help a man in crisis. Now they're charged with murder. 7-Eleven store owner uses classical music to drive away homeless people These are the Stephen King movies and TV shows coming out this year Stuntman Robbie Knievel, son of daredevil Evel Knievel, dead at 60 after cancer battle Mega Millions jackpot rises to $1.35B, game’s 2nd-highest prize, with next drawing set for Friday the 13th Reporter’s Boston accent slips through during newscast on ‘New Hampshah’ Lisa Marie Presley, daughter of Elvis, dies aged 54 So you won $1.35 billion in the lottery. Now what? Tom Brady is messing with the clock, and it's about to get awkward Elon Musk breaks world record for 'worst loss of fortune,' Guinness says A tableware factory Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Editorial Cartoon: Chip Bok Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Editorial Cartoon: Mallard Fillmore Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email