BORGO VIRGILIO, Italy -- Heatwaves sweeping Europe this summer have brought not just record high temperatures and scorched fields: the drought-stricken waters of Italy's River Po are running so low they revealed a previously submerged World War II bomb.

Military experts defused and carried out a controlled explosion on Sunday of the 1,000-pound bomb, which was discovered on July 25 near the northern village of Borgo Virgilio, close to the city of Mantua.