US-NEWS-MCMAHON-GET

Then WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon speaks at a news conference at Wynn Las Vegas on Jan. 8, 2014, in Las Vegas.

 Ethan Miller/Getty Images/TNS

Vince McMahon, the former chief of World Wrestling Entertainment, is returning to the board of the company that he transformed from a regional player in a highly fragmented industry of the 1980s to a global giant, WWE said on Friday.

Shares of the entertainment firm rose about 16%, as WWE also said that it would explore strategic alternatives confirming an earlier statement by McMahon.