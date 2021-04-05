Aaron Rodgers famously told Green Bay Packers fans to "R-E-L-A-X" when the team got off to a slow start in 2014. Faced with something of the opposite problem as guest host of "Jeopardy!" Rogers wound up taking his own advice.
"The biggest thing that I wanted to think about was slowing down," he said in an interview with "Jeopardy!" producers posted online Saturday. "I think the nerves come up, especially during the first few games, when I really felt I had some problems with some other clues, reading them.
"I ended up writing on my podium just some kind of code words: 'Slow down.' 'Relax.' 'Speak clearly.' "
Other words of wisdom Rodgers claimed he wrote to himself included, "Don't pick your nose," as well as a similar admonition to avoid a certain area on his lower backside. "Just a couple of important things," he said with a smile.
Two weeks of episodes featuring the 37-year-old quarterback, who taped them in mid-February, start to air Monday. "Other than the Super Bowl, this is the honor of a lifetime," Rodgers said in a promotional clip for the show.
In the wake of longtime host Alex Trebek's November death, "Jeopardy!" has been using a series of guest hosts, beginning with record-setting former champion Ken Jennings. Others who have posed the answers to contestants thus far include Mike Richards, the show's executive producer; journalist and author Katie Couric; and TV host and physician Mehmet Oz. Those following Rodgers, with dates to be determined, will include CNN's Anderson Cooper, NBC's Savannah Guthrie, actress and neuroscientist Mayim Bialik, Bill Whitaker of CBS News and CNN's Sanjay Gupta.
Rodgers has qualifications to be a guest host that go well beyond his reputation as one of the NFL's smartest players. He proved his mettle on the show by winning a 2015 installment of "Celebrity Jeopardy!" and has spoken in the past of his devotion to watching the show. In January, when he revealed he would be a guest host, he declared that "Jeopardy!" had been "a staple at my house here in Green Bay for the last 16 years."
"When the opportunity came up in 2015, I mean, that was a dream come true," he said then. "It really was. To be on there, to get to meet Alex, was just such a special moment."