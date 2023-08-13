LIFE-SELF-COUNSELOR-BARBIES-PH

Debbie Friedner is an employment counselor who has many career Barbies and the Barbie slogan at her cubicle at work. It’s helped inspire dispirited clients and has become her passion.

 Elizabeth Robertson/ philadelphia inquirer

The movie Barbie tells women, “You can be anything.” But Debbie Friedner and her Barbies help people believe it.

Friedner, 68, is a career counselor with Camden County’s One Stop Resource Center. For the past nearly 29 years, she has helped unemployed Camden County residents figure out what they want to do and how to get there.