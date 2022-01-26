FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. -- As omicron sweeps through households in Florida, more pet owners are reporting their dogs or cats show signs of coronavirus.
While COVID-19 in pets is a rare occurrence, veterinarians now know it can happen. Pets worldwide, including cats and dogs, have been infected with the virus that causes COVID-19, mostly after close contact with people with COVID-19.
One manufacturer of a COVID PCR test for pets, IDEXX Laboratories, has tested over 5,000 specimens collected from dogs, cats and horses who had respiratory illnesses. The tests confirmed more than three dozen cases of COVID in a dog or cat during the pandemic. The animals most often were in a household where humans had the virus.
Unlike the proliferation of at-home kits for humans, the COVID test for pets is a nasal or throat swab that must be ordered and conducted by a veterinarian.
Florida veterinarians treat symptoms
Dr. Alison Birken of Victoria Park Animal Hospital in Fort Lauderdale said if a dog or cat comes into her office with symptoms such as diarrhea or vomiting and someone in the household has had COVID, she is treating the symptoms rather than testing the animal for the virus.
“It is not common for dogs and cats to contract COVID from humans and if they do the signs are mild,” she said.
Cats are more susceptible than dogs, and more likely to get COVID from their owners, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Some cats who have tested positive for COVID became ill with respiratory and breathing problems, and one cat also had vomiting and diarrhea, according to veterinarians with VCA Animal Hospitals.
Large cats, particularly tigers and lions, have also been affected by the virus. An outbreak at the Bronx Zoo in New York State, likely due to an infected zookeeper, resulted in 4 tigers and 3 lions with coughs and respiratory problems. Another outbreak in Malayan tigers occurred at Zoo Knoxville, Tennessee.
Rodents have had coronavirus too. Last week, Hong Kong announced a cull of more than 1,000 pet hamsters and the quarantining of their owners in response to fears that coronavirus had been transmitted from the pets to people. COVID cases also have been confirmed in mink, ferrets, gorillas, snow leopards and cougars.