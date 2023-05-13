I built a cart out of wood, wheels and portable fans to navigate through a complex rail system and ferry the hero Link across an endless pit. It was like engineering a roller coaster with cardboard, duct tape and a prayer. It took me 45 minutes of failed inventions and a gradual understanding of the physics before I succeeded. When Link safely made it across, I cheered and proclaimed myself a genius. I felt like a NASA engineer celebrating a Mars landing. I create, therefore I progress.

In a modern media landscape dominated by the "creators," people communicating their ideas and desires in unique, singular methods, "The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom" fuses that philosophy of self-expression with the series' classic formula. This is a game that encourages players to build their own solutions.