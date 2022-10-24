Bedford Nursing & Rehabilitation Center is facing more than $86,000 in fines for labor violations, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.
The independent skilled nursing and rehabilitation living facility with more than 100 elderly patients is located at 480 Donald St. in Bedford.
Investigators with the department’s Wage and Hour Division found the center failed to pay full overtime wages by “failing to factor shift differentials and non-discretionary bonuses in its calculations,” for 74 employees, according to a news release. The department considers the actions “significant” Fair Labor Standards Act violations.
John M. Turcotte, president and Bedford Nursing & Rehabilitation Center CEO, did not return a request for comment Monday afternoon.
The division also says the center allowed three 15-year-old employees to work more hours than permitted by federal child labor laws, according to the news release.
The investigation led to the recovery of $86,008 — $43,004 in back wages and an equal amount in liquidated damages — for the 74 workers. A $2,202 civil penalty was also levied for the child labor violations.
Wage and Hour District Director Steven McKinney, who is located in Manchester, said the health care industry is a priority.
“Frequently, our investigations find industry employers are failing to pay workers their full overtime wages,” he said in a statement.
“Employers must ensure their pay practices comply with federal employment laws. Workers and employers alike can use our online resources and contact us with questions about workers’ rights and employers’ responsibilities,” he continued.