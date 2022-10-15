FILE PHOTO: U.S. House holds public hearings on Jan. 6, 2021 assault on Capitol, in Washington

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi are seen on the screen making calls from a secure location on January 6, 2021, in a video shown by the U.S. House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol during the committee's public hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., October 13, 2022. Jabin Botsford/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

 POOL

PORTLAND, Oregon -- President Joe Biden described as "devastating" testimony and video from a Jan. 6 committee hearing three days ago, featuring congressional leaders in tense phone calls with Pentagon and White House officials during the assault on the U.S. Capitol.

Biden was speaking to reporters during a stop at an ice cream shop in Oregon as he campaigned for Tina Kotek, who is running for governor of the state.