FILE PHOTO: Former Governor of New Mexico Bill Richardson fields a question during the University of Southern California's Schwarzenegger Institute for State and Global Policy inaugural Symposium in Los Angeles, California, September 24, 2012.  

Bill Richardson, the former ambassador to the United Nations, governor of New Mexico and U.S. representative, died at his home in Massachusetts at age 75.

Richardson died in his sleep Friday night at his summer home in Chatham, according to a statement from the Richardson Center for Global Engagement, a nonprofit he founded focused on promoting international conflict resolution. The former ambassador’s decades-long career in public service was marked by multiple high-level positions he held in former President Bill Clinton’s administration, eight years as governor, a brief presidential run in 2008, several Nobel Peace Prize nominations and diplomatic efforts to get hostages released by hostile governments abroad.