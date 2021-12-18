Valley Regional Hospital in Claremont evacuated some staff and limited access Friday in response to a bomb threat received after police already had tightened security.
More police were stationed at the hospital beginning Thursday after hospital officials alerted them to a large number of phone calls received Wednesday and Thursday about the treatment of a COVID patient, Claremont Police Chief Mark Chase said Saturday.
The phone calls, while concerning, did not rise to the level of a crime, he said.
Then Friday, about 11:15 a.m., a hospital employee found a note containing the bomb threat outside one of the hospital’s clinics.
“We received what we believed to be an outside threat. Basically, we found a note outside of Valley Regional that indicated there was a bomb on campus,” Chase said. “We quickly tried to evacuate the clinics in the area where this threat occurred.”
The New Hampshire State Police Explosive Unit was called in and all available Claremont police responded to the hospital, Chase said.
Hospital staff canceled all non-priority appointments and procedures and for a short time diverted incoming emergency room patients to other hospitals, Chase said.
After a sweep of the facility, police determined there was no bomb on campus. An investigation is underway.
“As we find with most bomb threats, it’s a scare tactic and there was no threat on the building,” Chase said.
He said the public should expect to see a continued increased presence of hospital security and police on campus, but emphasized the campus was and is safe.
Chase said the response to the bomb threat “wasn’t just a reaction” to phone calls the hospital received Wednesday and Thursday.
The earlier flurry of phone calls is believed to have been spurred by a video chat posted on YouTube by members of a group called Truth Seekers.
In the video, some of the group’s members talked about the treatment of Lee Chamberlain, who was admitted Dec. 4.
Janet Chamberlain said Saturday that her husband died at the hospital Friday night.
She said she disagreed with hospital staff about her husband’s treatment.
On Dec. 6, she called into a Truth Seekers video chat on the messaging app Telegram and was advised to tell the doctors to take him off remdesivir and treat him with ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine.
According to the video chat posted Dec. 8, hospital staff refused her directives even when she presented them with a medical power of attorney.
“Obviously their treatment failed, which was our fear,” she said Saturday.
Chamberlain declined to comment further. “We’re just so devastated right now,” she said.
Chase said Truth Seekers are not officially a part of the investigation into Friday’s bomb threat.
In the hour-long video on YouTube, members discuss the care of Chamberlain’s husband at Valley Regional. In the video, one of the members of Truth Seekers, Mike Penny, said that when Chamberlain called their live chat, “It was obvious that she was in distress.”
Her husband had been admitted to the hospital and she was looking for some help, Penny said in the video. She said, “I think he is dying unless I get him some different help.”
A participant on the online chat identified only as Mike told viewers of the video to call Valley Regional Hospital to “express their concerns.” He then read the names and phone numbers of hospital officials listed on Valley Regional’s website.
“If we put enough pressure on them, peacefully, they will … do the right thing,” he said.
The YouTube video has been viewed more than 51,000 times.