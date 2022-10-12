Mayor Wu

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu attends an event marking the release of the Boston Common Master Plan on Wednesday.

 Nancy Lane/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald

BOSTON — America’s oldest public park is in line for sweeping changes aimed at making Boston Common more appealing, cohesive and accessible — just don’t ask how much it might cost.

Mayor Michelle Wu and company announced the completion of the “Boston Common Master Plan Draft Report,” with the printed version clocking in at a girthy 362 pages filled with renderings, figures and proposals.